 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Reliance Retail's Q3 revenue jumps 17%, net profit up 6.2% on highest ever footfalls

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 08:23 PM IST

Analysts expected Reliance Retail to continue its strong growth show, riding on improvement in footfalls during the festive season and the benefits of operating leverage

Reliance Retail. (Representative image)

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of diversified conglomerate Reliance Industries, clocked 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in revenue from operations at Rs 67,634 crore in the quarter ended December 2022.

Consolidated revenue for Reliance Retail stood at Rs 57,717 crore in the same period last year.

Net profit for the quarter rose 6.2 percent YoY to Rs 2,400 crore, from Rs 2,259 crore in Q3 FY22. The company said it recorded its highest ever footfalls at 201 million across formats and geographies, registering a growth of 25 percent YoY.

This was in-line with analyst expectations. The Street had forecast Reliance Retail to continue its strong growth show with an improvement in footfalls during the festive season and the benefits of operating leverage.

Also Read: RIL Q3: Net profit comes in at Rs 17,806 crore, revenue rises 15% YoY

Reliance Retail also recorded its highest ever quarterly EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) at Rs 4,773 crore, up 24.9 percent YoY. EBITDA margin on net sales was at 7.9 percent, up 40 basis YoY.