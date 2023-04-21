 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Reliance Industries Q4 result: Net profit up 19% at Rs 19,299 crore, beats estimates

Moneycontrol News
Apr 22, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Reliance Industries Q4 result: The topline and the bottomline were expected to grow in single digits, both sequentially and year on year.

Consolidated revenue was seen at Rs 2.26 lakh crore and net profit at Rs 16,573 crore.

Reliance Industries on April 21 reported net profit, attributable to the owners of the company, at Rs 19,299 crore for the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 19 percent from the year-ago period. The profit beat estimates driven by a strong performance across businesses.

Gross revenue from operations of India's most valued company came in at Rs 2.39 lakh crore, registering a year-on-year rise of 2.8 percent.

The bottom line of the Mukesh Ambani-led company was expected to grow in single digits year-on-year (YoY). Analysts estimated Reliance Industries  to post an average net profit of Rs 16,573 crore.

EBITDA increased by 21.8 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 41,389 crore on account of higher revenue and increase in margins in the digital services segment, the company said in a release.  Sourcing benefits and operating efficiencies in the retail segment also helped. Higher transportation fuel cracks and optimised feedstock cost were partially offset by lower downstream chemical margins in Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) segment.