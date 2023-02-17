 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rane Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.25 crore, up 28.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rane Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 874.25 crore in December 2022 up 28.29% from Rs. 681.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.97 crore in December 2022 up 325.44% from Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.49 crore in December 2022 up 87.07% from Rs. 58.53 crore in December 2021.

Rane Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 874.25 879.29 681.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 874.25 879.29 681.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 522.14 532.36 399.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.28 2.44 2.54
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -23.84 -22.45 -18.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 137.11 131.08 122.74
Depreciation 35.63 32.93 32.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 158.72 173.52 137.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.21 29.41 4.51
Other Income 31.65 4.49 21.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.86 33.90 26.29
Interest 13.72 10.62 9.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.14 23.28 16.68
Exceptional Items -5.09 -1.15 5.23
P/L Before Tax 55.05 22.13 21.91
Tax 16.75 12.15 7.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.30 9.98 14.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.30 9.98 14.00
Minority Interest -10.48 -3.22 -0.93
Share Of P/L Of Associates 13.15 13.34 -3.44
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.97 20.10 9.63
Equity Share Capital 14.28 14.28 14.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.69 14.08 6.75
Diluted EPS 28.69 14.08 6.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.69 6.99 6.75
Diluted EPS 28.69 14.08 6.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
