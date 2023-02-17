Rane Holdings Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 874.25 crore, up 28.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 874.25 crore in December 2022 up 28.29% from Rs. 681.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.97 crore in December 2022 up 325.44% from Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 109.49 crore in December 2022 up 87.07% from Rs. 58.53 crore in December 2021.