Rajshree Polypa Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.17 crore, up 29.77% Y-o-Y

Nov 24, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rajshree Polypack are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.17 crore in September 2022 up 29.77% from Rs. 50.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 2.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in September 2022 up 23.22% from Rs. 6.76 crore in September 2021.

Rajshree Polypa EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.01 in September 2021.

Rajshree Polypa shares closed at 164.50 on November 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.82% returns over the last 6 months and -12.03% over the last 12 months.

Rajshree Polypack
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.17 68.30 50.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.17 68.30 50.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.15 46.41 32.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.58 0.87 1.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.17 -4.10 -0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.80 5.47 4.34
Depreciation 3.27 3.16 3.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.59 9.11 6.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.60 7.38 3.32
Other Income 0.46 0.28 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.06 7.66 3.74
Interest 1.67 1.28 0.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.39 6.38 3.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.39 6.38 3.03
Tax 0.92 1.61 0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.47 4.76 2.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.47 4.76 2.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 -0.01 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.45 4.76 2.26
Equity Share Capital 11.45 11.23 11.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 4.24 2.01
Diluted EPS 2.16 4.24 2.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.16 4.24 2.01
Diluted EPS 2.16 4.24 2.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

