R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore, up 38.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore in March 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 247.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2022 up 19.31% from Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2022 up 30.04% from Rs. 35.99 crore in March 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 228.00 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)