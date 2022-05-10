 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore, up 38.54% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2022 / 03:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore in March 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 247.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2022 up 19.31% from Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2022 up 30.04% from Rs. 35.99 crore in March 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 228.00 on May 09, 2022 (BSE)

R Systems International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 343.11 328.65 247.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 343.11 328.65 247.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 239.27 216.90 177.12
Depreciation 8.24 7.96 6.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.25 66.69 39.87
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.35 37.09 24.39
Other Income 5.21 5.10 5.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.56 42.19 29.72
Interest 1.12 1.37 1.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.44 40.82 28.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.44 40.82 28.45
Tax 7.75 8.03 3.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.69 32.79 24.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.69 32.79 24.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.69 32.79 24.88
Equity Share Capital 11.83 11.83 11.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.51 2.77 2.08
Diluted EPS 2.51 2.77 2.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.51 2.77 2.08
Diluted EPS 2.51 2.77 2.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 10, 2022 02:33 pm
