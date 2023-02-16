Prozone Intu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, up 5.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in December 2022 up 5.47% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.00 crore in December 2022 up 2.04% from Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2021.