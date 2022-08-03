 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prism Johnson Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,639.83 crore, up 46.82% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,639.83 crore in June 2022 up 46.82% from Rs. 1,116.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.83 crore in June 2022 down 3.75% from Rs. 34.11 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.77 crore in June 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 151.71 crore in June 2021.

Prism Johnson EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.65 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.68 in June 2021.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 120.05 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and -12.88% over the last 12 months.

Prism Johnson
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,635.05 1,641.22 1,116.88
Other Operating Income 4.78 19.12 --
Total Income From Operations 1,639.83 1,660.34 1,116.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 399.64 403.87 280.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 289.24 322.54 130.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -78.57 -30.96 -50.97
Power & Fuel 356.73 312.17 --
Employees Cost 132.59 119.94 113.80
Depreciation 73.87 85.08 61.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 390.19 385.33 496.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 76.14 62.37 84.83
Other Income 5.76 9.66 5.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.90 72.03 89.92
Interest 38.03 39.16 44.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.87 32.87 45.59
Exceptional Items -- 10.87 --
P/L Before Tax 43.87 43.74 45.59
Tax 11.04 8.05 11.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 32.83 35.69 34.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 32.83 35.69 34.11
Equity Share Capital 503.36 503.36 503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.71 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.65 0.71 0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.65 0.71 0.68
Diluted EPS 0.65 0.71 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Prism Johnson #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.