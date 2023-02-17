Preeti Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, down 4.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in December 2022 down 4.65% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 down 55.09% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2022 down 55.07% from Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2021.