Pidilite Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,709.70 crore, up 12.14% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pidilite Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,709.70 crore in December 2022 up 12.14% from Rs. 2,416.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 296.26 crore in December 2022 down 8.14% from Rs. 322.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 470.99 crore in December 2022 down 2.81% from Rs. 484.59 crore in December 2021.

Pidilite Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,709.70 2,715.20 2,416.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,709.70 2,715.20 2,416.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,344.47 1,434.87 1,197.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 226.98 210.53 177.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 25.66 -24.63 -2.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 260.97 253.27 227.76
Depreciation 57.49 52.68 44.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 383.84 377.08 337.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 410.29 411.40 433.68
Other Income 3.21 28.32 6.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 413.50 439.72 440.15
Interest 10.09 7.09 6.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 403.41 432.63 433.50
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 403.41 432.63 433.50
Tax 107.15 95.75 110.98
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 296.26 336.88 322.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 296.26 336.88 322.52
Equity Share Capital 50.83 50.83 50.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.83 6.63 6.35
Diluted EPS 5.82 6.62 6.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.83 6.63 6.35
Diluted EPS 5.82 6.62 6.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
