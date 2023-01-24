 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Pharma Q3 Preview | Muted performance likely amid sluggish US sales, higher costs

Suchitra Mandal
Jan 24, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

Experts expect 8-11 percent YoY sales growth in Q3FY23. On the operating front they foresee growth of 4-10 percent YoY in EBITDA

Suchitra Mandal
TAGS: #Indian pharmaceutical sector #Market View
first published: Jan 24, 2023 11:59 am