PayU India's revenue grew by 38% in the first half of FY23

Nov 23, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

PayU India's growth was aided by increased digitisation in retail through e-commerce, financial services and bill payments, besides travel and hospitality bouncing back, parent company Prosus has said in its earnings presentation

Payments and lending platform PayU India's revenues grew 38 percent year on year to $183 million in the first half of the financial year 2022-23, driven by increased digitisation in retail, parent company Prosus said in its earnings presentation on November 23.

India is the largest market for Prosus' payments and financial services vertical and contributed 61 percent to PayU's total payment volumes (TPV), up from 54 percent last year.

PayU India recorded a TPV of $28 billion in the first six months of FY23, a jump of 48 percent from $18.9 billion during the year-ago period.

Prosus said India's travel and hospitality segment growth bounced back to pre-Covid-19 levels also aided to the growth in the market.

"During the period, we continued to scale our existing segments, including enterprise as well as small and medium businesses. We also expanded our focus to newer segments such as government, risk-based authentication
services, omnichannel, data science and non-MDR (merchant discount rate) products," Prosus said.

PayU India saw strong progress as margins improved in the core payments business as well as credit, it said.