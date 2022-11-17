 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parsvnath Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore in September 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 39.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.41 crore in September 2022 down 31.72% from Rs. 75.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2021.

Parsvnath shares closed at 7.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.18% returns over the last 6 months and -59.66% over the last 12 months.

Parsvnath Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.47 53.54 39.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.47 53.54 39.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.44 4.77 3.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -7.66 -5.02 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.29 39.18 -11.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.22 3.44 4.24
Depreciation 13.83 13.68 8.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.40 26.02 38.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.05 -28.53 -3.88
Other Income 2.29 2.84 6.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.76 -25.70 3.02
Interest 96.50 93.95 75.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -99.27 -119.65 -72.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -99.27 -119.65 -72.15
Tax 0.14 0.35 4.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -99.41 -120.00 -76.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -99.41 -120.00 -76.20
Minority Interest -- -- 0.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 0.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -99.41 -120.00 -75.47
Equity Share Capital 217.59 217.59 217.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.29 -2.76 -1.73
Diluted EPS -2.29 -2.76 -1.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.29 -2.76 -1.73
Diluted EPS -2.29 -2.76 -1.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm