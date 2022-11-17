Parsvnath Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore in September 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 39.53 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.41 crore in September 2022 down 31.72% from Rs. 75.47 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2021.
Parsvnath shares closed at 7.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.18% returns over the last 6 months and -59.66% over the last 12 months.
|
|Parsvnath Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.47
|53.54
|39.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.47
|53.54
|39.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.44
|4.77
|3.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-7.66
|-5.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.29
|39.18
|-11.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.22
|3.44
|4.24
|Depreciation
|13.83
|13.68
|8.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.40
|26.02
|38.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.05
|-28.53
|-3.88
|Other Income
|2.29
|2.84
|6.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.76
|-25.70
|3.02
|Interest
|96.50
|93.95
|75.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-99.27
|-119.65
|-72.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-99.27
|-119.65
|-72.15
|Tax
|0.14
|0.35
|4.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-99.41
|-120.00
|-76.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-99.41
|-120.00
|-76.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.72
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-99.41
|-120.00
|-75.47
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|-2.76
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|-2.76
|-1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.29
|-2.76
|-1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-2.29
|-2.76
|-1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited