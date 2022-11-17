Parsvnath Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.47 crore in September 2022 up 7.46% from Rs. 39.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.41 crore in September 2022 down 31.72% from Rs. 75.47 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2022 down 2.04% from Rs. 11.30 crore in September 2021.

Parsvnath shares closed at 7.10 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.18% returns over the last 6 months and -59.66% over the last 12 months.