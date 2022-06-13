Parsvnath Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 528.32 crore, up 118.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 528.32 crore in March 2022 up 118.2% from Rs. 242.13 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 259.48 crore in March 2022 down 136.83% from Rs. 109.56 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 119.24 crore in March 2022 down 596.63% from Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2021.
Parsvnath shares closed at 11.30 on June 10, 2022 (NSE)
|
|Parsvnath Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|528.32
|298.41
|242.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|528.32
|298.41
|242.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.50
|2.02
|4.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-19.58
|--
|-0.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|614.77
|191.13
|192.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.44
|4.29
|4.38
|Depreciation
|20.71
|16.58
|14.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.73
|32.43
|48.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-144.25
|51.96
|-20.94
|Other Income
|4.30
|3.03
|30.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-139.95
|55.00
|9.73
|Interest
|119.53
|123.86
|111.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-259.48
|-68.86
|-102.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-259.48
|-68.86
|-102.24
|Tax
|0.01
|-0.01
|7.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-259.48
|-68.85
|-109.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-259.48
|-68.85
|-109.56
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.01
|-0.02
|0.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-259.48
|-68.87
|-109.56
|Equity Share Capital
|217.59
|217.59
|217.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.96
|-1.56
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.96
|-1.56
|-2.50
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.96
|-1.56
|-2.50
|Diluted EPS
|-5.96
|-1.56
|-2.50
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited