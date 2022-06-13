Parsvnath Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 528.32 crore, up 118.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 528.32 crore in March 2022 up 118.2% from Rs. 242.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 259.48 crore in March 2022 down 136.83% from Rs. 109.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 119.24 crore in March 2022 down 596.63% from Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2021.

Parsvnath shares closed at 11.30 on June 10, 2022 (NSE)