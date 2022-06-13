 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parsvnath Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 528.32 crore, up 118.2% Y-o-Y

Jun 13, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Parsvnath Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 528.32 crore in March 2022 up 118.2% from Rs. 242.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 259.48 crore in March 2022 down 136.83% from Rs. 109.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 119.24 crore in March 2022 down 596.63% from Rs. 24.01 crore in March 2021.

Parsvnath shares closed at 11.30 on June 10, 2022 (NSE)

Parsvnath Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 528.32 298.41 242.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 528.32 298.41 242.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.50 2.02 4.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -19.58 -- -0.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 614.77 191.13 192.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.44 4.29 4.38
Depreciation 20.71 16.58 14.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.73 32.43 48.14
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -144.25 51.96 -20.94
Other Income 4.30 3.03 30.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -139.95 55.00 9.73
Interest 119.53 123.86 111.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -259.48 -68.86 -102.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -259.48 -68.86 -102.24
Tax 0.01 -0.01 7.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -259.48 -68.85 -109.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -259.48 -68.85 -109.56
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.01 -0.02 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -259.48 -68.87 -109.56
Equity Share Capital 217.59 217.59 217.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.96 -1.56 -2.50
Diluted EPS -5.96 -1.56 -2.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.96 -1.56 -2.50
Diluted EPS -5.96 -1.56 -2.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 13, 2022 12:00 pm
