Paisalo Digital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.93 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.93 crore in June 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 83.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 16.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2022 up 14.63% from Rs. 61.71 crore in June 2021.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 80.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.