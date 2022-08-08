 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Paisalo Digital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.93 crore, up 22.05% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Paisalo Digital Ltd. are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.93 crore in June 2022 up 22.05% from Rs. 83.51 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.66 crore in June 2022 up 22.94% from Rs. 16.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.74 crore in June 2022 up 14.63% from Rs. 61.71 crore in June 2021.

Paisalo Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.97 in June 2021.

Paisalo Digital shares closed at 80.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.87% returns over the last 6 months and 23.33% over the last 12 months.

Paisalo Digital Ltd.
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.93 89.00 83.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.93 89.00 83.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.33 6.11 5.41
Depreciation 0.70 0.81 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 17.33 9.50 12.92
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.53 6.49 3.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.04 66.09 60.90
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.04 66.09 60.90
Interest 41.59 45.55 38.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 28.44 20.54 22.68
Exceptional Items -- 0.00 --
P/L Before Tax 28.44 20.54 22.68
Tax 7.79 5.74 5.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.66 14.80 16.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.66 14.80 16.80
Equity Share Capital 43.91 43.91 42.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 3.50 3.97
Diluted EPS 4.70 3.50 3.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.70 3.50 3.97
Diluted EPS 4.70 3.50 3.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:44 am
