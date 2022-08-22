 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NCL Research Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 31.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCL Research and Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2022 up 31.52% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022 down 1129.92% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 down 750% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

NCL Research shares closed at 0.75 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.98% returns over the last 6 months and 177.78% over the last 12 months.

NCL Research and Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.47 0.69 0.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.47 0.69 0.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.20 -0.70 0.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.09
Depreciation 0.01 0.02 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.85 0.70 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.67 0.59 0.10
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 0.59 0.10
Interest 0.11 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.77 0.59 0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.77 0.59 0.10
Tax -- -0.11 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.77 0.70 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.77 0.70 0.08
Equity Share Capital 107.03 58.17 29.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.01 0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.01 0.01
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.01 0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 22, 2022 09:55 am
