NCL Research Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 31.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2022 up 31.52% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022 down 1129.92% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 down 750% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

NCL Research shares closed at 0.75 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.98% returns over the last 6 months and 177.78% over the last 12 months.