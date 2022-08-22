NCL Research Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore, up 31.52% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NCL Research and Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.47 crore in June 2022 up 31.52% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2022 down 1129.92% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 down 750% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.
NCL Research shares closed at 0.75 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given -48.98% returns over the last 6 months and 177.78% over the last 12 months.
|
|NCL Research and Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.47
|0.69
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.47
|0.69
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|-0.70
|0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.02
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.85
|0.70
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|0.59
|0.10
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|0.59
|0.10
|Interest
|0.11
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.77
|0.59
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.77
|0.59
|0.10
|Tax
|--
|-0.11
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.77
|0.70
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.77
|0.70
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|107.03
|58.17
|29.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited