MT Educare Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore, down 5.92% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MT Educare are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.20 crore in September 2022 down 5.92% from Rs. 8.72 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2022 down 68.04% from Rs. 3.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.33 crore in September 2022 down 356.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2021.

MT Educare shares closed at 9.05 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.56% returns over the last 6 months and 11.73% over the last 12 months.

MT Educare
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.20 11.08 8.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.20 11.08 8.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.66 6.22 4.12
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.89 2.52 2.16
Depreciation 1.77 1.86 2.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.03 2.03 1.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.15 -1.54 -2.37
Other Income 0.05 1.74 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.10 0.19 -1.95
Interest 1.68 1.53 2.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.78 -1.34 -4.19
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.78 -1.34 -4.19
Tax -0.33 -0.35 -0.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.44 -0.99 -3.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.44 -0.99 -3.24
Equity Share Capital 72.23 72.23 72.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.75 -0.14 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.75 -0.14 -0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.75 -0.14 -0.45
Diluted EPS -0.75 -0.14 -0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

