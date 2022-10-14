 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mindtree Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,400.40 crore, up 31.48% Y-o-Y

Oct 14, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mindtree are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,400.40 crore in September 2022 up 31.48% from Rs. 2,586.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 508.80 crore in September 2022 up 27.58% from Rs. 398.80 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 745.40 crore in September 2022 up 23.13% from Rs. 605.40 crore in September 2021.

Mindtree EPS has increased to Rs. 30.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.20 in September 2021.

Mindtree shares closed at 3,323.65 on October 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.84% over the last 12 months.

Mindtree
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,400.40 3,121.10 2,586.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,400.40 3,121.10 2,586.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,047.40 1,853.60 1,564.40
Depreciation 65.10 59.90 61.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 656.20 609.40 491.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 631.70 598.20 469.70
Other Income 48.60 39.50 74.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 680.30 637.70 544.40
Interest 13.50 12.20 12.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 666.80 625.50 531.90
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 666.80 625.50 531.90
Tax 158.00 153.90 133.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 508.80 471.60 398.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 508.80 471.60 398.80
Equity Share Capital 164.90 164.80 164.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.86 28.61 24.20
Diluted EPS 30.83 28.58 24.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 30.86 28.61 24.20
Diluted EPS 30.83 28.58 24.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 14, 2022 03:00 pm
