MEP Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 65.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in December 2022 down 65.79% from Rs. 46.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in December 2022 down 77.31% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.87 crore in December 2022 down 69.51% from Rs. 25.81 crore in December 2021.

MEP Infrastructure Developers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 15.88 7.70 46.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 15.88 7.70 46.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.79 4.24 11.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.07 2.92 5.63
Depreciation 1.90 1.90 19.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.94 9.27 8.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.18 -10.63 0.99
Other Income 4.79 2.97 5.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.97 -7.65 6.24
Interest 8.91 9.07 7.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.94 -16.72 -1.64
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.94 -16.72 -1.64
Tax 0.11 0.01 0.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.06 -16.73 -1.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.06 -16.73 -1.72
Equity Share Capital 183.45 183.45 183.45
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.91 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.91 -0.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.17 -0.91 -0.09
Diluted EPS -0.17 -0.91 -0.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited