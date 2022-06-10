Marg Techno Pro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore, down 29.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.99 crore in March 2022 down 29.38% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 44.22% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 down 81.94% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 13.00 on June 08, 2022 (BSE)