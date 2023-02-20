 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Manjeera Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 59.22% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in December 2022 down 59.22% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 74.48% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 down 33.25% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.

Manjeera Constructions
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.66 16.62 6.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.66 16.62 6.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.10 15.72 4.04
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.34 0.66 0.47
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.23 1.27 0.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.09 -1.11 0.97
Other Income 4.74 3.36 3.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.65 2.26 3.99
Interest 2.08 1.97 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.57 0.28 2.49
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.57 0.28 2.49
Tax 0.09 0.52 0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.48 -0.23 1.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.48 -0.23 1.90
Equity Share Capital 12.51 12.51 12.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 -0.19 1.52
Diluted EPS 0.39 -0.19 1.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.39 -0.19 1.52
Diluted EPS 0.39 -0.19 1.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited