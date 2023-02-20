Manjeera Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore, down 59.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.66 crore in December 2022 down 59.22% from Rs. 6.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2022 down 74.48% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2022 down 33.25% from Rs. 4.09 crore in December 2021.