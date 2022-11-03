 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra EPC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 52.78% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mahindra EPC Irrigation are:

Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in September 2022 down 52.78% from Rs. 55.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.22 crore in September 2022 down 708.26% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 down 1523.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 96.55 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 26.30 47.32 55.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 26.30 47.32 55.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.64 32.32 36.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.24 -1.72 -2.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.02 6.97 7.78
Depreciation 0.76 0.77 0.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.03 16.40 13.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.91 -7.42 -0.25
Other Income 0.04 0.10 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.87 -7.32 -0.15
Interest 0.59 0.73 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.46 -8.05 -0.79
Exceptional Items -- -0.06 -0.22
P/L Before Tax -10.46 -8.11 -1.02
Tax -2.24 -1.77 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.22 -6.34 -1.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.22 -6.34 -1.02
Equity Share Capital 27.89 27.89 27.84
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.96 -2.27 -0.37
Diluted EPS -2.96 -2.27 -0.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.96 -2.27 -0.37
Diluted EPS -2.96 -2.27 -0.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 3, 2022 09:11 am
