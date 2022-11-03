Mahindra EPC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore, down 52.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.30 crore in September 2022 down 52.78% from Rs. 55.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.22 crore in September 2022 down 708.26% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2022 down 1523.44% from Rs. 0.64 crore in September 2021.

Mahindra EPC shares closed at 96.55 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given -6.03% returns over the last 6 months and -23.49% over the last 12 months.