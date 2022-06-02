 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Magnum Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.18 crore, up 47.43% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Magnum Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.18 crore in March 2022 up 47.43% from Rs. 76.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022 down 58.39% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2022 down 47.47% from Rs. 14.05 crore in March 2021.

Magnum Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2021.

Magnum Ventures shares closed at 13.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.82% returns over the last 6 months and 109.60% over the last 12 months.

Magnum Ventures
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 113.18 91.80 76.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 113.18 91.80 76.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 81.53 71.83 48.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.92 -6.89 -1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.20 8.22 8.77
Depreciation 3.01 3.92 4.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.23 10.83 6.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.30 3.89 9.26
Other Income 1.07 0.99 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.37 4.88 9.79
Interest 0.94 0.50 1.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.43 4.38 8.22
Exceptional Items 0.00 -3.20 --
P/L Before Tax 3.43 1.18 8.22
Tax -0.47 -- -1.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.89 1.18 9.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.89 1.18 9.36
Equity Share Capital 37.60 37.60 37.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 0.31 2.56
Diluted EPS 1.14 0.31 2.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 0.31 2.56
Diluted EPS 1.14 0.31 2.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:33 am
