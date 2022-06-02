Magnum Ventures Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 113.18 crore, up 47.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.18 crore in March 2022 up 47.43% from Rs. 76.77 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022 down 58.39% from Rs. 9.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.38 crore in March 2022 down 47.47% from Rs. 14.05 crore in March 2021.

Magnum Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.56 in March 2021.

Magnum Ventures shares closed at 13.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 85.82% returns over the last 6 months and 109.60% over the last 12 months.