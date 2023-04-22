 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Macrotech Developers Q4 profit up 39% to Rs 744 cr; to issue bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

PTI
Apr 22, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

Total income fell to Rs 3,271.71 crore in January-March 2022-23 from Rs 3,481.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Saturday reported 39 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 744.36 crore for March quarter and announced issue of bonus shares to shareholders in ratio of 1:1.

Its net profit stood at Rs 535.46 crore in the year-ago period, Macrotech Developers said in a regulatory filing.

Macrotech Developers sells properties under the Lodha brand and is one of the leading real estate companies in India.

