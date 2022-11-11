 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LIC shares clock biggest gain since listing on strong show in Q2

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) rose the most on November 14 since listing after India's largest life insurance company reported a net profit of Rs 15,952 crore for the quarter ended September (Q2FY23) on Friday, a manifold increase from Rs 1,433 crore in the corresponding period last year.

In the June quarter, the insurer reported a net profit of just Rs 682.9 crore.

First-year premium, an indication of business growth, came in at Rs 9,124.7 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 8198.30 crore a year ago.

Net premium income was Rs 1.32 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.04 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Days before the release of the quarterly result, speculations were rife about the state-run company planning to pay dividends or issue bonus shares to shareholders. On October 31, the reports led to the LIC shares rallying by over 2.5 percent in early trade.