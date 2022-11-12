Patanjali Foods Q2 Results | Net profit down 31.6% YoY to Rs 112.3 crore

On the profitability front, Patanjali Foods said the quarter witnessed multiple headwinds in the edible oil segment. (Representative Image)

FMCG company Patanjali Foods on November 12 reported a 31.6% decrease in its net profit to Rs 112.2 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2 FY23), against Rs 164.3 crore registered in the same quarter last year (Q2 FY22).

Its revenue from operations zoomed 42% to Rs 8,514 crore from Rs 5,995 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total Income stood at Rs 8,524 crore during the quarter, up by 41.82% from Rs 6,010 crore in Q2 FY22.

For the quarter that ended September 30, the FMCG company's EBITDA stood at Rs 205.15 crores with Rs 153.63 crores of Profit Before Tax.

Patanjali Foods, formerly known as Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, in its regulatory filing said during the quarter, edible oil industry witnessed pressure on margins largely attributed to the volatility in global prices of various edible oils which fell by almost USD 400-500 per ton in these 3 months.

According to the Baba Ramdev-backed company, the demand environment remained challenging with persisting high inflation along with monetary/fiscal measures taken by the government including continuation of stock limits on oils and oilseeds, governments insistence on reduction in retail edible oil prices & passing of price benefits to the Consumers.

The foods business achieved sales of Rs 2,399.66 crores contributing 37.18% of the total branded sales of the company. The branded sale including the institutional segment achieved sales of Rs 6,453.45 crores contributing 77.02% of the total sale of products of the company for the period.

On the profitability front, Patanjali Foods said the quarter witnessed multiple headwinds in the edible oil segment. Due to the macro factors affecting the demand-supply situation in edible oils, there was a steep decline in Edible Oil prices during the quarter.

The inflation impact on operating cost added further pressure on margins in Q2FY23, it said.

Commenting on its performance in the quarter, it said the company demonstrated a sustained performance despite being in a challenging consumption environment with a volatile, downward price regime.

The company's statement also mentioned that the overall performance continues to show an uptrend due to the robust execution of its strategy to grow the Food & FMCG business by driving its penetration through the distribution strength of the edible oil business and induction of a ‘Food portfolio’ from PAL.

During the quarter, it said Edible Oil and Food business further improved to 74.66% and 28.18% respectively as against previous year quarter of 94.20% and 11.76%.

The company is positive on its outlook going forward.

"Our focus for the next few quarters is to continue the accelerating growth of the highly profitable food vertical which shall ensure overall growth of the EBIDTA margin of the Company. Patanjali Ayurved Limited (PFL) is confident of maintaining its growth momentum with the complete reflection of the acquired foods business in the coming quarters," the company's statement read.

"The Company firmly believes that the food business with a large portfolio of products and robust brands across categories such as Ghee, Chywanprash, Honey, Juices, etc shall continue to grow at a higher pace keeping in mind the growing distribution network and wider availability across the retail shelf," it added.

The company further added it "continues to rely strongly on planning and forecasting tools in driving efficiency, cost optimisation and continues to invest in distribution and marketing to ensure that it can leverage emerging opportunities." Going forward, it said "normal monsoons in most parts of the country and proactive interventions by the government and RBI augur well for sustained recovery."