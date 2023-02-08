Josts Engineers Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore, up 17.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.29 crore in December 2022 up 17.57% from Rs. 32.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.99 crore in December 2022 up 5.48% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.70 crore in December 2022 down 8.16% from Rs. 2.94 crore in December 2021.