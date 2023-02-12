 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
JISL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 982.91 crore, up 52.54% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS are:Net Sales at Rs 982.91 crore in December 2022 up 52.54% from Rs. 644.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.52 crore in December 2022 up 140.52% from Rs. 55.58 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.54 crore in December 2022 up 81.51% from Rs. 85.69 crore in December 2021.
JISL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2021. JISL shares closed at 17.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.47% returns over the last 6 months and -29.09% over the last 12 months.
JAIN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations982.91602.81644.37
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations982.91602.81644.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials600.71322.49396.98
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.7112.96-21.88
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost77.9366.8264.48
Depreciation37.4437.4437.62
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses154.37118.83140.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.7544.2726.87
Other Income10.3520.9121.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.1065.1848.07
Interest81.9676.36118.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.14-11.18-70.25
Exceptional Items-1.04-4.59-21.46
P/L Before Tax35.10-15.77-91.71
Tax12.58-3.44-36.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.52-12.33-55.58
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.52-12.33-55.58
Equity Share Capital124.79124.79103.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.37-0.20-1.08
Diluted EPS0.37-0.20-1.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.37-0.20-1.08
Diluted EPS0.37-0.20-1.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 12, 2023 08:55 am