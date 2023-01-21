 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IDFC First Bank Q3 result: Net profit jumps 115% to Rs 605 crore, NII up 27%

Jan 21, 2023

The bank’s infrastructure financing reduced by 31 percent YoY and accounted for only 3.7 percent of the total funded assets, as part of the strategy to wind down infrastructure funding

IDFC First Bank on January 21 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 605 crore for the December quarter, up 115 percent from Rs 281 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

The net interest income for the quarter stood at Rs 3,285.30 crore, up 27.33 percent from Rs 2,579.96 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The lender’s customer deposits were at Rs 1,23,578 crore, up 44 percent year on year (YoY), funded asset at Rs 1,52,152 crore, up 25 percent YoY and capital adequacy at 16.06 percent (including profits).

The bank continues to wind down infrastructure financing as per stated strategy, it said. Infrastructure financing reduced by 31 percent YoY and constituted only 3.7 percent of total funded assets as of December 31, 2022.

Gross non-performing assets (NPA) improved from 3.96 percent to 2.96 percent YoY and the net NPA improved from 1.74 percent to 1.03 percent YoY.