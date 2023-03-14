 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICICI Securities starts coverage on Voltamp Transformers, sees 35% upside

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Brokerage firm ICICI Securities has initiated coverage on Voltamp Transformers Ltd with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 3,610 a share, 35 percent above the  current market price.

Voltamp is a significant player in the transformer manufacturing industry, with a 15 percent share in the domestic market.

According to ICICI Securities, Voltamp is poised to benefit significantly from the energy transition, the revival of private capital expenditure, and the government's production linked incentive (PLI) initiatives in the manufacturing sector. With a strong order book, a robust balance sheet, and a positive outlook for profitability, the company is expected to experience strong earnings growth over the next three years.

"We have modelled a revenue/earnings CAGR of 11 percent/16 percent over FY22-FY25. Further, a pick-up in power distribution capex and investments in the manufacturing sector could lead to growth in Voltamp’s orderbook," ICICI Securities said in its recent report.