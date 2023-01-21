 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

ICICI Bank Q3 net profit surges 34% to Rs 8,312 crore, beats estimates

Edited by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

ICICI Bank Q3: Its net interest income rose 34.6 percent to Rs 16,465 crore.

ICICI Bank’s net profit beat analysts’ estimates by a big margin

ICICI Bank Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 8,312 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), a 34.2 percent year-on-year increase helped by a healthy 21.4 percent growth in domestic loan book and stable net interest margin (NIM).

The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 34.6 percent to Rs 16,465 crore from Rs 12,236 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The private sector lender’s net profit beat analysts’ estimates by a big margin. A Moneycontrol poll of seven brokerages had expected the lender’s net profit to be Rs. 7,994 crore for the quarter, a growth of 29 percent. NII was expected to have grown 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 15,639 crore for the three months ended December.

Balance sheet growth

ICICI Bank’s domestic loan book grew a healthy 21.4 percent, driven mainly by loans to small businesses and retail. Business banking loans which are a credit to small informal businesses and rural businesses grew the fastest at 37.9 percent year-on-year, followed by 25 percent growth in loans to small and medium enterprises (SME) loans. To be sure, the growth in both these loan segments is higher partly owing to a low base. Retail loans grew by 23.4 percent while corporate loans grew by 18.3 percent.

The bank’s management sounded optimistic about loan growth in the coming quarters. Credit demand is seen across segments although the bank has turned conservative in assessing credit risk, the management said. “There is a lot happening in the overall economy. From our perspective, when we assess the corporate portfolio, it has to fall within our risk framework,” said Sandeep Batra, executive director at the bank in a press interaction post the release of the results.