HOEC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, up 63.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in March 2022 up 63.67% from Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022 down 131.88% from Rs. 34.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022 up 138.44% from Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2021.

HOEC shares closed at 176.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.03% returns over the last 6 months and 75.22% over the last 12 months.