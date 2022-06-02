 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HOEC Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, up 63.67% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in March 2022 up 63.67% from Rs. 23.36 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.89 crore in March 2022 down 131.88% from Rs. 34.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.40 crore in March 2022 up 138.44% from Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2021.

HOEC shares closed at 176.10 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.03% returns over the last 6 months and 75.22% over the last 12 months.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 38.24 36.24 23.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 38.24 36.24 23.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.82 1.17 -0.96
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.19 0.23
Depreciation 3.00 3.62 4.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.06 14.09 12.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.31 17.17 7.16
Other Income 6.08 1.95 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.40 19.11 7.99
Interest 2.92 1.51 1.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 23.47 17.60 6.59
Exceptional Items -34.37 -- 27.59
P/L Before Tax -10.89 17.60 34.17
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.89 17.60 34.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.89 17.60 34.17
Equity Share Capital 132.26 132.26 132.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 1.33 2.58
Diluted EPS -0.82 1.33 2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.82 1.33 2.58
Diluted EPS -0.82 1.33 2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 09:00 am
