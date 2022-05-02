 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HFCL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,065.96 crore, down 16.52% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HFCL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,065.96 crore in March 2022 down 16.52% from Rs. 1,276.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.94 crore in March 2022 down 24.92% from Rs. 82.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 128.25 crore in March 2022 down 22.35% from Rs. 165.16 crore in March 2021.

HFCL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.45 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.64 in March 2021.

HFCL shares closed at 74.20 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.14% returns over the last 6 months and 170.31% over the last 12 months.

HFCL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,065.96 1,107.36 1,276.94
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,065.96 1,107.36 1,276.94
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 655.50 584.00 401.61
Purchase of Traded Goods 222.12 296.22 539.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -43.98 -32.95 77.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 58.59 70.54 52.22
Depreciation 16.80 14.33 13.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 78.03 53.46 46.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.90 121.76 145.42
Other Income 32.55 3.25 5.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.45 125.01 151.35
Interest 28.45 30.22 42.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 83.00 94.79 109.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 83.00 94.79 109.25
Tax 21.06 24.67 26.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.94 70.12 82.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.94 70.12 82.50
Equity Share Capital 137.49 137.43 128.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.53 0.64
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.54 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.51 0.64
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.54 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
