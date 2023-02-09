Guj Craft Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore, down 2.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.85 crore in December 2022 down 2.18% from Rs. 47.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.95 crore in December 2022 down 60.15% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 41.55% from Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2021.