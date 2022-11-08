GTL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.32 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:
Net Sales at Rs 46.32 crore in September 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 48.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.59 crore in September 2022 down 377.31% from Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2022 down 216.58% from Rs. 16.41 crore in September 2021.
GTL shares closed at 8.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|GTL
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|46.32
|47.20
|48.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|46.32
|47.20
|48.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.62
|9.71
|12.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.29
|15.40
|13.53
|Depreciation
|1.00
|1.21
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.56
|48.31
|9.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.15
|-27.43
|12.24
|Other Income
|3.02
|0.64
|3.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-20.13
|-26.79
|15.31
|Interest
|6.45
|6.10
|5.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.59
|-32.89
|9.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|100.43
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.59
|67.55
|9.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.59
|67.55
|9.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.59
|67.55
|9.59
|Equity Share Capital
|157.30
|157.30
|157.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|4.29
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|4.29
|0.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.69
|4.29
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|-1.69
|4.29
|0.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited