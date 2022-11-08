 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GTL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.32 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL are:

Net Sales at Rs 46.32 crore in September 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 48.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.59 crore in September 2022 down 377.31% from Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.13 crore in September 2022 down 216.58% from Rs. 16.41 crore in September 2021.

GTL shares closed at 8.15 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.44% returns over the last 6 months and -43.01% over the last 12 months.

GTL
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 46.32 47.20 48.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 46.32 47.20 48.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.62 9.71 12.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.29 15.40 13.53
Depreciation 1.00 1.21 1.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.56 48.31 9.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -23.15 -27.43 12.24
Other Income 3.02 0.64 3.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.13 -26.79 15.31
Interest 6.45 6.10 5.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.59 -32.89 9.59
Exceptional Items -- 100.43 --
P/L Before Tax -26.59 67.55 9.59
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -26.59 67.55 9.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -26.59 67.55 9.59
Equity Share Capital 157.30 157.30 157.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.69 4.29 0.61
Diluted EPS -1.69 4.29 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.69 4.29 0.61
Diluted EPS -1.69 4.29 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:34 pm
