 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Grasim Industries: Q3 Results Preview – Volume & realisation growth to aid revenue; margin contraction to impact profitability

Gaurav Sharma
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:58 PM IST

Grasim is expected to report a standalone PAT of Rs 379 crore for the quarter, while standalone revenues are seen coming in at Rs 6,545 crore.

Grasim

Grasim Industries Limited (Grasim) is likely to witness a 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT), while sequentially, PAT is forecasted to tank 61 percent. Grasim is scheduled to declare its results for the quarter ended December 2022 on Tuesday, February 14.

Experts expect the standalone revenues of the company, comprising viscose (fibre and yarn) and chemicals (caustic soda and allied chemicals) to grow 13 percent on-year, but the revenues are likely to remain flat with a marginal dip of 3 percent compared to the previous quarter.

According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group is forecasted to report a standalone PAT of Rs 379 crore for the quarter, and the standalone revenues are likely to come in at Rs 6,545 crore.