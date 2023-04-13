 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Goldman Sach starts coverage on Eicher Motors, Ashok Leyland

Moneycontrol News
Apr 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Goldman Sach has initiated coverage on Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland

Brokerage firm Goldman Sach has initiated coverage on Eicher Motors and Ashok Leyland, CNBC TV-18 reported.

Goldman initiated coverage on Eicher Motors with a 'buy' rating and target price at Rs 3660 a share. The investment case for the company looks promising as it is expected to face lower risks than its peers from EV disruption over the next five years. This can be attributed to its longer R&D cycle and higher standards for premium electric motorcycles' specifications.

On Wednesday, brokerage firm Macquarie Research downgraded its rating on Eicher Motors to 'neutral' and cut its target price to Rs 3,258 a share. As per the CNBC report, the brokerage firm has reduced its projected earnings for FY24 and FY25 by 12 percent and 10 percent. This revision is attributed to decrease in both volumes and margins.

