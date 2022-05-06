 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ginni Filaments Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.04 crore, up 37.4% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:

Net Sales at Rs 328.04 crore in March 2022 up 37.4% from Rs. 238.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2022 down 30.24% from Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022 down 8.39% from Rs. 34.44 crore in March 2021.

Ginni Filaments EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 48.10 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)

Ginni Filaments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 328.04 293.15 238.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 328.04 293.15 238.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 203.63 185.64 133.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.23 -13.05 1.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.63 18.20 21.70
Depreciation 6.60 6.64 5.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.71 68.93 48.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.23 26.78 28.19
Other Income 1.72 0.77 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.95 27.55 29.21
Interest 7.67 6.70 5.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.27 20.86 23.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.27 20.86 23.87
Tax 6.63 7.52 8.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.65 13.34 15.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.65 13.34 15.26
Equity Share Capital 85.65 85.65 79.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 1.56 2.12
Diluted EPS 1.24 1.56 2.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.24 1.56 2.12
Diluted EPS 1.24 1.56 2.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 6, 2022 10:33 pm
