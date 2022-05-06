Ginni Filaments Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 328.04 crore, up 37.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.04 crore in March 2022 up 37.4% from Rs. 238.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2022 down 30.24% from Rs. 15.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022 down 8.39% from Rs. 34.44 crore in March 2021.

Ginni Filaments EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.12 in March 2021.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 48.10 on May 05, 2022 (NSE)