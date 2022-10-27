Ganga Forging Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, up 18.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in September 2022 up 18.94% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 89.38% from Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2022 down 54.21% from Rs. 1.07 crore in September 2021.

Ganga Forging EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Ganga Forging shares closed at 5.35 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.14% returns over the last 6 months and -67.28% over the last 12 months.