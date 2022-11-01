FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.75 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:Net Sales at Rs 51.75 crore in September 2022 up 4.8% from Rs. 49.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.88 crore in September 2022 down 45.86% from Rs. 18.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.92 crore in September 2022 down 34.39% from Rs. 25.79 crore in September 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.
|FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,152.75 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.05% returns over the last 6 months
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.75
|37.65
|49.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.75
|37.65
|49.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13.82
|21.91
|14.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|2.86
|3.64
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.83
|-5.98
|-1.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.19
|9.15
|6.62
|Depreciation
|1.98
|1.40
|1.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.27
|25.34
|21.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.78
|-17.03
|4.09
|Other Income
|31.72
|30.21
|20.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.94
|13.19
|24.66
|Interest
|2.13
|1.84
|1.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.80
|11.35
|23.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.80
|11.35
|23.25
|Tax
|2.92
|2.29
|5.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.88
|9.05
|18.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.88
|9.05
|18.26
|Equity Share Capital
|47.46
|47.43
|46.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.19
|0.40
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.19
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.21
|0.19
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|0.21
|0.19
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited