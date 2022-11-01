 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.75 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:Net Sales at Rs 51.75 crore in September 2022 up 4.8% from Rs. 49.39 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.88 crore in September 2022 down 45.86% from Rs. 18.26 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.92 crore in September 2022 down 34.39% from Rs. 25.79 crore in September 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021. FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,152.75 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.05% returns over the last 6 months
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations51.7537.6549.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations51.7537.6549.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13.8221.9114.66
Purchase of Traded Goods1.452.863.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.83-5.98-1.83
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.199.156.62
Depreciation1.981.401.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.2725.3421.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.78-17.034.09
Other Income31.7230.2120.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9413.1924.66
Interest2.131.841.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8011.3523.25
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax12.8011.3523.25
Tax2.922.295.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.889.0518.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.889.0518.26
Equity Share Capital47.4647.4346.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.190.40
Diluted EPS0.210.190.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.210.190.39
Diluted EPS0.210.190.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #FSN E-Co Nykaa #FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Nov 1, 2022 06:44 pm
