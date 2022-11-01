 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,230.83 crore, up 39.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:Net Sales at Rs 1,230.83 crore in September 2022 up 39.04% from Rs. 885.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 up 251.11% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.61 crore in September 2022 up 98.74% from Rs. 34.02 crore in September 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021. FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,152.75 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.05% returns over the last 6 months
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,230.831,148.42885.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,230.831,148.42885.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials22.2523.3017.93
Purchase of Traded Goods585.80741.55502.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks65.04-126.30-13.22
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost121.76114.7192.26
Depreciation38.5031.0121.31
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses374.84349.12257.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.6415.047.52
Other Income6.488.365.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.1123.4012.71
Interest20.3615.0611.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.768.341.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.768.341.37
Tax3.102.650.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.665.691.17
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.665.691.17
Minority Interest-1.08-0.460.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.46-0.68--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.114.551.17
Equity Share Capital47.4647.4346.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.100.03
Diluted EPS0.090.100.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.100.03
Diluted EPS0.090.100.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

