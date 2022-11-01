FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,230.83 crore, up 39.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:Net Sales at Rs 1,230.83 crore in September 2022 up 39.04% from Rs. 885.26 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.11 crore in September 2022 up 251.11% from Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.61 crore in September 2022 up 98.74% from Rs. 34.02 crore in September 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in September 2021.
FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 1,152.75 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.05% returns over the last 6 months
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
Consolidated Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,230.83
|1,148.42
|885.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,230.83
|1,148.42
|885.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.25
|23.30
|17.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|585.80
|741.55
|502.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|65.04
|-126.30
|-13.22
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|121.76
|114.71
|92.26
|Depreciation
|38.50
|31.01
|21.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|374.84
|349.12
|257.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.64
|15.04
|7.52
|Other Income
|6.48
|8.36
|5.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.11
|23.40
|12.71
|Interest
|20.36
|15.06
|11.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|8.76
|8.34
|1.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|8.76
|8.34
|1.37
|Tax
|3.10
|2.65
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.66
|5.69
|1.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.66
|5.69
|1.17
|Minority Interest
|-1.08
|-0.46
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.46
|-0.68
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|4.11
|4.55
|1.17
|Equity Share Capital
|47.46
|47.43
|46.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.10
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.10
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.10
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.10
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited