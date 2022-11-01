FSN E-Co Nykaa Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,230.83 crore, up 39.04% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,230.83 1,148.42 885.26 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,230.83 1,148.42 885.26 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 22.25 23.30 17.93 Purchase of Traded Goods 585.80 741.55 502.31 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 65.04 -126.30 -13.22 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 121.76 114.71 92.26 Depreciation 38.50 31.01 21.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 374.84 349.12 257.16 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.64 15.04 7.52 Other Income 6.48 8.36 5.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.11 23.40 12.71 Interest 20.36 15.06 11.35 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.76 8.34 1.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 8.76 8.34 1.37 Tax 3.10 2.65 0.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.66 5.69 1.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.66 5.69 1.17 Minority Interest -1.08 -0.46 0.00 Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.46 -0.68 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.11 4.55 1.17 Equity Share Capital 47.46 47.43 46.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.09 0.10 0.03 Diluted EPS 0.09 0.10 0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.09 0.10 0.03 Diluted EPS 0.09 0.10 0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited