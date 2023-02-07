 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finolex Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,124.76 crore, up 11.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Finolex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,124.76 crore in December 2022 up 11.89% from Rs. 1,005.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.07 crore in December 2022 down 59.46% from Rs. 177.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.69 crore in December 2022 down 54.19% from Rs. 261.26 crore in December 2021.

Finolex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,124.76 941.13 1,005.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,124.76 941.13 1,005.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 660.84 649.33 886.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.91 4.65 3.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 94.46 198.83 -331.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 48.36 42.29 44.87
Depreciation 22.50 21.56 21.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 224.32 188.70 159.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.37 -164.23 220.71
Other Income 27.82 39.29 19.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 97.19 -124.94 240.08
Interest 5.13 4.31 0.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.06 -129.25 239.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 92.06 -129.25 239.23
Tax 19.99 -35.33 61.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 72.07 -93.92 177.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 72.07 -93.92 177.77
Equity Share Capital 123.67 123.67 124.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 -1.51 2.86
Diluted EPS 1.16 -1.51 2.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.16 -1.52 2.86
Diluted EPS 1.16 -1.51 2.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
