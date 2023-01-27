 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fineotex Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore, down 14.23% Y-o-Y

Jan 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fineotex Chemical are:

Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore in December 2022 down 14.23% from Rs. 78.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2022 down 13.6% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.25 crore in December 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 22.10 crore in December 2021.

Fineotex Chemical
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 67.22 76.29 78.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 67.22 76.29 78.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.02 42.65 48.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 5.79 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.42 0.00 -2.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.95 3.81 3.08
Depreciation 0.87 0.80 0.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.02 9.79 7.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.78 13.45 20.78
Other Income 1.61 2.23 0.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.38 15.67 21.49
Interest 0.12 0.19 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.26 15.48 21.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.26 15.48 21.31
Tax 4.66 3.51 5.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.60 11.97 15.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.60 11.97 15.74
Equity Share Capital 22.15 22.15 22.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 1.08 1.42
Diluted EPS 1.23 1.08 1.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.23 1.08 1.42
Diluted EPS 1.23 1.08 1.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
