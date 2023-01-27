Fineotex Chem Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore, down 14.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.22 crore in December 2022 down 14.23% from Rs. 78.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.60 crore in December 2022 down 13.6% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.25 crore in December 2022 down 12.9% from Rs. 22.10 crore in December 2021.