Everlon Synth Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, down 55.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in December 2022 down 55.86% from Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2022 up 46.56% from Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 up 467.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.