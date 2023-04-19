Entertainment Network (India) Q4 PAT seen to Rs. 9.6 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates for the Media sector. The brokerage house expects Entertainment Network (India) to report net profit at Rs. 9.6 crore (up 65.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 22.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 122.1 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 100.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 27.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 33.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research