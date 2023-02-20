Electrosteel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,728.04 crore, up 24.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,728.04 crore in December 2022 up 24.39% from Rs. 1,389.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.35 crore in December 2022 down 31.33% from Rs. 95.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.76 crore in December 2022 down 5.72% from Rs. 194.91 crore in December 2021.