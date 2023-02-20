 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electrosteel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,728.04 crore, up 24.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Electrosteel Castings are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,728.04 crore in December 2022 up 24.39% from Rs. 1,389.22 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.35 crore in December 2022 down 31.33% from Rs. 95.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.76 crore in December 2022 down 5.72% from Rs. 194.91 crore in December 2021.

Electrosteel Castings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,728.04 1,697.55 1,389.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,728.04 1,697.55 1,389.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,044.30 1,039.18 726.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 5.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.89 -60.10 -39.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 92.05 94.63 89.72
Depreciation 28.56 28.72 29.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 435.46 475.07 429.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 132.56 120.05 148.83
Other Income 22.64 27.80 16.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 155.20 147.85 165.49
Interest 73.30 66.98 40.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 81.90 80.88 125.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 81.90 80.88 125.31
Tax 16.55 16.95 30.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.35 63.93 95.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.35 63.93 95.17
Equity Share Capital 59.46 59.46 43.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 1.08 1.60
Diluted EPS 1.10 1.08 1.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.10 1.08 1.60
Diluted EPS 1.10 1.08 1.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited