 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Eimco Elecon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.48 crore, up 123.76% Y-o-Y

Jul 20, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Eimco Elecon (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.48 crore in June 2022 up 123.76% from Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 down 174.42% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 down 144.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 392.50 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -20.94% over the last 12 months.

Eimco Elecon (India)
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.48 36.00 14.96
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.48 36.00 14.96
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 7.89 19.23 7.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.86 7.27 3.87
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.04 -8.74 -5.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.97 2.99 2.60
Depreciation 1.88 2.04 1.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.13 10.69 6.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.30 2.52 -1.37
Other Income 0.19 2.52 2.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.11 5.05 0.77
Interest 0.08 0.09 0.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.19 4.95 0.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.19 4.95 0.59
Tax -1.91 1.18 -1.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.28 3.78 1.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.28 3.78 1.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.02 0.01 0.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.30 3.79 1.74
Equity Share Capital 5.77 5.77 5.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.25 6.56 3.02
Diluted EPS -2.25 6.56 3.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.25 6.56 3.02
Diluted EPS -2.25 6.56 3.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Eimco Elecon #Eimco Elecon (India) #Engineering - Heavy #Results
first published: Jul 20, 2022 06:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.