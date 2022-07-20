Eimco Elecon Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.48 crore, up 123.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.48 crore in June 2022 up 123.76% from Rs. 14.96 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in June 2022 down 174.42% from Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.23 crore in June 2022 down 144.73% from Rs. 2.75 crore in June 2021.

Eimco Elecon shares closed at 392.50 on July 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.86% returns over the last 6 months and -20.94% over the last 12 months.