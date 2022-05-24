 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Data Patterns Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.54 crore, up 8.58% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Data Patterns (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 170.54 crore in March 2022 up 8.58% from Rs. 157.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.62 crore in March 2022 down 6.58% from Rs. 65.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.99 crore in March 2022 up 0.85% from Rs. 89.23 crore in March 2021.

Data Patterns EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.77 in March 2022 from Rs. 14.11 in March 2021.

Data Patterns shares closed at 758.25 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)

Data Patterns (India)
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 170.54 43.84 157.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 170.54 43.84 157.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.61 12.76 26.44
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.10 -7.43 22.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.17 17.05 13.51
Depreciation 1.89 1.73 1.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.20 5.87 5.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.57 13.86 87.34
Other Income 2.53 0.70 0.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 88.10 14.56 87.87
Interest 3.53 2.65 3.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 84.57 11.91 84.68
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.57 11.91 84.68
Tax 22.95 2.95 18.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.62 8.96 65.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.62 8.96 65.96
Equity Share Capital 10.38 10.38 1.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 564.13 -- 206.23
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.77 1.91 14.11
Diluted EPS 12.77 1.91 14.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.77 1.91 77.60
Diluted EPS 12.77 1.91 14.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aerospace &amp; Defence #Data patterns #Data Patterns India #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 12:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.