Chola Fin Hold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 0.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in December 2022 up 0.88% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 102.34% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.29 28.52 2.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.29 28.52 2.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.36 0.35 0.32
Depreciation -- 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.24 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.81 27.92 1.80
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.81 27.92 1.80
Interest 1.77 1.77 2.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.04 26.15 -0.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.04 26.15 -0.75
Tax 0.01 3.92 0.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 22.23 -1.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 22.23 -1.28
Equity Share Capital 18.78 18.78 18.77
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 1.18 -0.07
Diluted EPS -- 1.18 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.00 1.18 -0.07
Diluted EPS -- 1.18 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited