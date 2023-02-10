Chola Fin Hold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore, up 0.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.29 crore in December 2022 up 0.88% from Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 102.34% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 up 0.56% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.