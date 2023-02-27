 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Sonata Software; target of Rs 835: ICICI Direct

Broker Research
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sonata Software recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated February 26, 2023.

ICICI Direct's research report on Sonata Software

Sonata Software (Sonata) offers IT services (30%) and product licensing & deployment (70%). The company provides IT services to travel, retail, agri & commodities and manufacturing and software vendors • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of >30%).

Outlook

We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Sonata at Rs 835 i.e., 18x P/E on FY25E EPS.

