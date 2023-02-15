 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bannari A Spg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 215.02 crore, down 43.04% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 04:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bannari Amman Spinning Mills are:Net Sales at Rs 215.02 crore in December 2022 down 43.04% from Rs. 377.50 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2022 down 182.28% from Rs. 17.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 101.7% from Rs. 45.75 crore in December 2021. Bannari A Spg shares closed at 44.70 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.26% returns over the last 6 months and -43.56% over the last 12 months.
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations215.02253.44377.50
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations215.02253.44377.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials196.36219.23237.78
Purchase of Traded Goods0.19--0.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.60-7.9226.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.7020.8227.94
Depreciation6.836.896.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses35.1823.2340.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.65-8.8237.49
Other Income1.050.081.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.61-8.7438.92
Interest12.6012.4011.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.21-21.1427.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-20.21-21.1427.92
Tax-6.00-5.6210.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.21-15.5117.27
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.21-15.5117.27
Equity Share Capital32.4232.4232.42
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.19-2.395.11
Diluted EPS-2.19-2.395.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.19-2.395.11
Diluted EPS-2.19-2.395.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

